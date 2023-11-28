Electric aircraft developer Lilium has been granted Design Organization Approval (DOA) by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).

The milestone is a key step towards the company’s goal of obtaining certification for the developmental electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) Lilium Jet.

“Achieving Design Organization Approval reflects EASA’s confidence in Lilium and differentiates us against others currently pursuing eVTOL development and regulatory approval,” says Klaus Roewe, Lilium chief executive.

The DOA award recognises that Lilium is qualified to design, and be a type certificate holder, for aircraft developed according to EASA’s SC-VTOL regulations.

Lilium is pursuing concurrent certification for the seven-seat Lilium Jet with EASA and the US Federal Aviation Administration, which it hopes to obtain in 2025. The company is also seeking Production Organization Approval from the European regulator.

Separately, Lilium and China’s CITIC Offshore Helicopter Company have signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on the establishment of an eVTOL network in the country starting in the Greater Bay area.

Earlier this year Lilium announced an agreement with Chinese firm Heli-Eastern, which also operates in the Greater Bay area, for the acquisition of up to 100 Lilium Jets.