Lilium has secured a 20-unit order for its electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) Lilium Jet from Florida-based start-up UrbanLink.

Germany-based Lilium says the firm commitment includes scheduled pre-delivery payments.

Led by former seasoned airline executive Ed Wegel, newly launched UrbanLink intends to deploy the aircraft from 2026 on routes across South Florida.

That will include the network of vertiports being developed across the region by Lilium and its partners.

First flight of the Lilium Jet is targeted for late 2024. An initial example currently in final assembly is due to be used for ground testing.

