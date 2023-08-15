Magnix and Eviation parent the Clermont Group has appointed Robbie Bourke as head of its aerospace business.

Bourke joins the Singapore-based company from consultancy Oliver Wyman where he was partner, transport and services.

Achievements at his previous employer included establishing its aviation climate capability and technical consultancy division in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region.

Richard Chandler, chairman of Clermont Group, says: “Bringing Robbie on board strengthens our mission to bring our new technologies to market and deepens our commitment to leading the transition to a sustainable aviation industry.”

Subsidiary Magnix is developing electric powertrains for aviation, while Eviation – in which Clermont Group has a majority stake – is pushing ahead with the Alice all-electric commuter aircraft.

“Clermont Group has demonstrated its vision and leadership in making sustainable aviation a reality,” says Bourke. “I am excited… to work with the talented teams at Magnix and Eviation to build on the remarkable foundations they have laid down as they move to the next critical steps toward certification.”

Prior to his role at Oliver Wyman, Bourke held positions at Virgin Atlantic Airways and Airbus, where he worked on the A380 and A400M programmes.