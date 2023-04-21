Britten-Norman and Cranfield Aerospace Solutions (CAeS) see their upcoming merger as simplifying the route to market for a hydrogen-electric aircraft and offering a boost to British manufacturing by relocating Islander assembly to the UK.

The pair announced earlier today their intention to unite as a single business in a bid to accelerate the arrival of zero-emission aircraft.

CAeS had been developing a hydrogen fuel cell powertrain conversion for BN2 Islanders through UK government-backed Project Fresson, but chief executive Paul Hutton thinks the planned tie-up with Britten-Norman could allow it to partly skip the retrofit step.

While a modification programme is still likely to be offered, William Hynett, CEO of Britten-Norman, says a trade-in scheme would be its preferred route to market, particularly given the age of some of the in-service fleet.

“A big investment in a really old airplane doesn’t make financial sense,” he says. Instead, operators would be encouraged to trade in older Islanders in exchange for new-build hydrogen-powered examples. In turn, older aircraft would be refurbished and returned to market.

Those new aircraft will also be manufactured in the UK, with Britten-Norman “repatriating” Islander production from Romaero in Bucharest, Romania to its plant at Bembridge on the Isle of Wight – an island of England’s south coast.

But with Bembridge airfield no longer licensed, part-finished aircraft will continue to be trucked, rather than flown, to the airframer’s mainland UK facility in Lee-on-the-Solent for completion and delivery.

CAeS has plans to eventually develop a clean-sheet aircraft capable of carrying 100 passengers. However, Hynett says these are unlikely to be built on the Isle of Wight as “logistics become trickier”.

“The strength of Bembridge is incumbency,” he says. “But as we expand we will look at different options.”

Hutton says the company is already in conversation with “one or two” local or regional government bodies “who are keen to bring manufacturing into their areas” through incentives to relocate.

But before it considers expansion, the merged company will need to see the fuel-cell-powered Islander through to service entry.

Hutton maintains the effort is on track to achieve the milestone by 2026, although first flight of the demonstrator being developed via Project Fresson is unlikely to fly before early 2024.

Although cautioning about a “slight delay” to the demonstrator caused by integration of the firms, Hutton says the process will pay dividends in the long run.

He argues that without an OEM on board, obtaining supplemental type certification for powertrain conversions of multiple different aircraft types – particularly where they involve “more invasive” changes – will be significantly slower.

“For the next 10-15 years [that process] is not going to work,” he says, as regulators will only approve a powertrain for a specific type.

Plans previously disclosed by CAeS called for a three-phase development process, working up from conversion of the nine-seat Islander to a larger in-service 19-seater, and culminating in a similarly sized clean-sheet design in 2029. Both follow-on projects would use liquid rather than gaseous hydrogen as their energy source.

But Hutton says that, with Britten-Norman, the combined company can think bigger – it is now eyeing development of a fuel-cell-powered aircraft with 50-100 seats in the 2035 timeframe.

Preceding that would come conversion of an existing 10-19-seat type for service entry in 2028 and a clean-sheet 20-50-seater in 2032.

Hutton says it had identified two candidate airframes for conversion under phase 2: the Beechcraft King Air and an undisclosed aircraft type. However, he confirms the latter is not the De Havilland Canada DHC-6 Twin Otter, citing the relatively modest number available for conversion and the manufacturer’s pre-existing relationships with rival powertrain developers.

An additional “phase 1A” could also emerge that involves a fuel-cell powertrain integrated into an existing or modified Britten-Norman product such as the larger Defender or Trislander – albeit the latter’s case would be unlikely to retain its distinctive three-engined configuration, says Hynett.

Meanwhile, with the merger – and both parties insist it is a coming together of equals rather than a takeover – due to conclude by mid-2023, the pair are working on an integration plan that is likely to run for about six months.

Hynett says the exact corporate structure has yet to be determined but will be facilitated by a share-swap arrangement. Equally, he says, no decision has been taken on whether to rebrand the two businesses, adding: “We will have to be pragmatic and decide what’s best for all of us.”