MTU Aero Engines is to acquire Starnberg, Bavaria-based electric motor developer and manufacturer eMoSys.

No value for the transaction was disclosed. EMoSys has had a relationship with MTU for several years on a project basis, the engine firm says.

MTU says the deal will enable it to “expand its know-how and activities relating to electrification of the powertrain” and will assist with the development of a fuel cell propulsion system which it will demonstrate aboard a modified Dornier Do 228.

“Our Flying Fuel Cell requires highly efficient, absolutely reliable electric motors, and the eMoSys motors already reach the highest known performance density,” says Lars Wagner, MTU chief executive.

“With eMoSys, we want to accelerate the use of electric motors in aviation and develop them to market maturity.”

MTU intends for eMoSys to remain “largely independent” and will continue supplying electric motors to a range of industries.