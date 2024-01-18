Two former Etihad Airways Airbus A330-200s, which were operated by Alitalia, have been sold to UK-based end-of-life specialist AerFin.

Both aircraft – identified by asset manager Stratos as MSN825 and MSN831 – were originally delivered to India’s Jet Airways in 2007.

The twinjets are powered by General Electric CF6 engines.

Stratos says the engines have been sold separately to a “large international operator”, without disclosing its name.

The jets were used by Etihad Airways before being transferred to Alitalia when Etihad took a 49% shareholding in the former Italian flag-carrier in 2014.

Alitalia struggled financially and was placed in administration in 2017, eventually being replaced by a new flag-carrier, ITA Airways.

The two A330s were among aircraft withdrawn from the fleet, and the jets were transferred to a Cayman Islands entity called Union 20 Leasing.

Stratos arranged their sale on Etihad’s behalf in the last couple of weeks. Commercial director Jamie Carter says the placement has been “challenging”, but the company has achieved an “optimal” result.

“This sale confirms not only our ability to find aircraft solutions for small and large airline clients alike, but also our ability to place widebody and narrowbody aircraft in all types of markets,” Carter adds.