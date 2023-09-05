Saab has extended its agreement with Boeing covering the manufacture of parts for the latter’s 787 programme.

Originally signed in 2004, the contract sees the Swedish firm supply composite large cargo doors, bulk cargo doors and access doors to its US partner.

Saab supplies cargo doors to Dreamliner programme

Since the programme started, Saab has delivered more than 1,100 door shipsets for the Dreamliner.

“With this contract extension we continue to be a proud partner to Boeing on the successful 787 programme, one of the world’s best-selling widebody aircraft,” says Lars Tossman, head of Saab’s aeronautics business unit.

