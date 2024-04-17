Norway-based Scandinavian Seaplanes has become the latest operator to select Dovetail Electric Aviation for the conversion of its fleet to run on battery power.

Currently operating a mixed fleet of small seaplanes, the company has signed for five conversions with the potential to add options.

Dovetail says the “strategic agreement” it has struck with Scandinavian Seaplanes sees the Bergen-headquartered operator become its European launch customer.

The pair will also collaborate on the development of Dovetail’s electric powertrain “with the potential to undertake some activities in Norway, including flight testing”, it says.

In addition, the duo may also jointly seek Norwegian government funding for the project.

Dovetail’s focus to date has been on the Cessna Caravan, with a goal of service entry by 2026. Although Scandinavian Seaplanes flies smaller aircraft, it is in the process of adding the US-built turboprop to its fleet and will also begin land-based operations this year with twin-engined aircraft carrying up to 19 passengers.

“After introduction of the eCaravan seaplane the company will continue to electrify its land-based operation with the hydrogen-electric versions of the Twin Otter and King Air,” says Dovetail.

Conversion of twin-engined aircraft like the De Havilland Canada and Beechcraft types is Dovetail’s “natural next step”, it says.

Initial ground runs of a King Air equipped with a hydrogen-electric powertrain are expected as early as June, Dovetail adds.

Scandinavian Seaplanes joins fellow amphibian operators Harbour Air of Vancouver and Australia’s Sydney Seaplanes – which founded Dovetail alongside Dante Aeronautical – in seeing electric conversions of existing aircraft as an ideal means of decarbonising their short-range operations.