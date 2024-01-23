Flight training provider Skyborne Airline Academy has expanded its order for Bye Aerospace’s eFlyer aircraft, signing a letter of intent for an additional 30 examples of the battery-powered type.

The latest agreement builds on a 10-unit order placed in 2020 and takes Skyborne’s total commitment for the eFlyer to 40 examples, which will be based at its facility in Vero Beach, Florida.

Bye Aerospace says the combined backlog for the two-person eFlyer 2 and four-seat eFlyer 4 now stands at 889 units, valued at around $570 million.

Production of the first serial aircraft is due to begin in the next 12 months, to be followed by certification and first delivery in 2025.

Fitted with a single Safran 150kW ENGINeUS 100 electric motor powered by lithium-ion batteries, the carbonfibre eFlyer 2 also features Garmin avionics and a recovery parachute.

“By investing in Bye’s eFlyer aircraft, we will reduce our impact on the environment and support our airline partners with their sustainability goals,” says Lee Woodward, the training firm’s chief executive.

“We’re proud to expand our order arrangement and look forward to seeing the eFlyer at Skyborne.”