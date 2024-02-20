Spirit Aerosystems is expanding its presence in Malaysia, as it opens an engineering design centre to meet a rise in customer demand.

The centre is located at Spirit’s Subang facility, and has been expanded through two renovation projects to include new engineering functions, including 24h engineering support to other Spirit factories around the world.

The Malaysia unit is a partner in the Airbus A350 programme, as well as the A220 wing programme. It is also involved in several Boeing programmes, including the 737 Max.

Announcing the centre’s opening at the Singapore Airshow, Spirit says the move comes amid “growing customer demand as air travel continues to recover to pre-pandemic levels and higher”.

Company senior vice president Sean Black says: “Expanding engineering services in Malaysia gives Spirit the ability for around-the-clock support for our global manufacturing locations and development programmes, improving engineering turn-around time, so we can provide service to meet our growing customer demand.”

Black, who is also Spirit’s chief engineer, adds that the expansion of engineering capability in Malaysia “will enhance supply chain communications in the Asia-Pacific region”.