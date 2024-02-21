Hyundai Motor Group subsidiary Supernal has signed agreements with two Singaporean government agencies for the development of the advanced air mobility sector in Singapore and Asia-Pacific, as it looks to tap into the region’s “growing prominence”.

The partnerships – with the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) and Civil Aviation Administration of Singapore (CAAS) – cover research and development, safety information exchange, as well as public engagement efforts.

Supernal is the latest advanced air mobility firm to look into opportunities in Singapore and the region, following companies such as Volocopter and Eve.

Supernal and the EDB will focus on research and development activities, as well as market analyses and feasibility studies for Singapore.

“Both organisations will also evaluate the requirements needed to establish a presence in Singapore and collaborate on feasibility studies concerning operational-readiness activities such as assembly, vehicle operations, and MRO,” state the companies.

Under the partnership with the CAAS, Supernal will support the agency’s development of a certification and service entry framework. The two organisations will also explore developing standards for advanced air mobility infrastructure, including charging and electrical energy storage.

Supernal chief Jaiwon Shin says: “With the Asia-Pacific region’s growing prominence in the aviation industry, we see the area as vital to Advanced Air Mobility’s future. These partnerships mark the latest in Supernal’s growing list of collaborations that are designed to advance its mission of making advanced air mobility an efficient and reliable option for everyday transportation.”

Supernal in January revealed its proposed S-A2 electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) vehicle. The piloted, four-passenger V-tail aircraft will operate with a distributed electric propulsion system driving eight tiltrotors, Supernal says.