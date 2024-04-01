The Japanese government’s long-term plans for a new commercial airliner in the 2030s stem from challenges facing its aerospace industry, notably a relative lack of exposure to a key segment: narrowbodies.

In presentations outlining the country’s new aerospace development strategy, announced in late March, the Japan Aircraft Development Corporation underlines the critical importance of aerospace to Japan’s economy and strategic position, observing that several of the country’s leading companies have significant involvement in the sector.

JADC notes that Japanese Tier 1 suppliers such as Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, and ShinMaywa are mainly involved with widebody programmes such as the Boeing 777 and 787.

They have much less exposure to the narrowbody space, where JADC forecasts growth to be much stronger in the coming years as low-cost carriers – particularly those operating in the Asia-Pacific – use single-aisle aircraft for a greater variety of missions.

Moreover, Japanese Tier 1 suppliers are involved in several other industries in addition to aerospace. JADC suggests that this places limits on their ability to focus sufficient investment in aerospace.

The presentations also touch on Japan’s failed attempt to develop a regional jet, the Mitsubishi Aircraft SpaceJet. JADC attributes the programme’s failure to a lack of understanding about the increasingly complex certification environment, as well as the flawed assumption that US pilot scope clause rules would be relaxed, a key precondition for the 90-seat M90 – previously known as the MRJ90.

A reliance on overseas suppliers for systems such as engines and avionics also created supply challenges as delays pushed out development times.

As for other programmes, JADC indicates that Japan had aimed to participate in Boeing’s conceptual NMA - New Midsize Airplane – but that these plans never came to fruition.

As such, JADC calls for Japanese industry to break away from existing practice, where the country’s Tier 1 suppliers effectively take their cue from foreign original equipment manufacturers such as Boeing.

Key focus areas should be advanced propulsion systems and establishing methods to design, test, and evaluate new aerospace technologies. JADC also calls for extensive work in hydrogen as an aviation fuel source, and the development of a test aircraft that can demonstrate cutting edge technologies.

JADC says that is essential for Japanese industry to attain greater participation in the OEM design process, including deep participation in the development of “the next generation narrowbody” that it says will be launched in the 2030s. This work, it feels, will provide valuable learning opportunities and improve the overall capabilities of Japanese industry.

Ultimately, these efforts will provide the foundation for a “next generation aircraft,” a major aircraft programme in which JADC foresees Japan rallying extensive international participation and moving Japanese industry from Tier 1 to OEM status.