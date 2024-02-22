Pratt & Whitney has been selected by Vietjet to provide PW1100G geared turbofans for an additional 19 Airbus A321neos.

The order, announced on 21 February, will also see P&W provide Vietjet with engine maintenance through its EngineWise comprehensive service agreement.

Vietjet is an existing PW1100G customer, with the engine powering 21 A321neo aircraft.

Separately, the airline also signed a partnership agreement with Safran Aerosystems for the supply of safety equipment for the Boeing 737 Max. Vietjet has orders for 200 737 Max aircraft, made up of Max 8s and and Max 10s.

Safran will provide equipment such as life rafts, crew masks, as well as life vests. Its Singapore-based unit, Safran Aerosystems Services Asia, will provide equipment support.

“Safran Aerosystems’ offering has been chosen for its innovative solutions and commitment to excellence in designing state-of-the-art safety equipment,” states Vietjet