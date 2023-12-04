Vietnamese operator Vietravel Airlines is looking at the construction of an airframe maintenance facility in central Vietnam, becoming the country’s latest carrier looking to tap into the growing MRO sector.

Executives from the airline met with officials from the Thua Thien Hue province on 28 November to discuss the building of the MRO facility.

The 24ha (59.3 acres) facility would be located at Hue’s Phu Bai airport, and will feature three to five “medium-range aircraft” bays when it begins operations. In the longer term, Vietravel envisages the facility handling up to seven aircraft.

The airline says the construction of the MRO facility will “serve the current operations of Vietravel Airlines and…external needs in the future”.

“In addition, professional training [and] improving high-tech labour skills in the aviation industry…[will] serve the development of the aviation industry in Vietnam,” it adds.

It did not provide any details on construction timeline or the financial costs.

Updated following clarification from Boeing that it was not involved in any partnership discussions related to MRO activities in Hue.