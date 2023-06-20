Volocopter is aiming to get European certification for its VoloCity electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft in the second quarter of 2024, paving the way for operations to start in Paris, in time for the Olympic Games held in the city.

The disclosure by Volocopter chief Dirk Hoke on 20 June also means the company is likely to be the first in the world to begin flying air taxi operations.

Hoke says the company is “very convinced” it will be starting operations in 2024, and calls it a “big step” for the urban air mobility sector and a major milestone for the company, whose eVTOLs made its maiden flight in late 2021.

It comes as the company reveals more details about its Paris operations in 2024. Volocopter says five vertiports will be built at the start of operations, with the first by September this year. Over the next decade, the company hopes to operate from more vertiports across the city.

“These first routes will bring the greatest insights into the [urban air mobility] market yet, allowing the public, partners, and stakeholders to familiarise themselves with this new form of mobility,” Volocopter states.

It is also pursuing an Air Operator Certificate with a fixed wing aircraft, and is hoping to get it by September this year.