Beijing ups AEW&C game with emergence of KJ-3000

China has advanced its airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) capabilities with the unveiling of the KJ-3000 aircraft. The new platform, based on the Y-20 transport aircraft, is equipped with a large phased-array radar, enhancing its surveillance and target-tracking abilities. This development signifies a significant upgrade from the older KJ-2000 and KJ-500 models, suggesting Beijing’s commitment to bolstering its military technology. The KJ-3000’s emergence underscores China’s strategic focus on improving its situational awareness and operational reach in the region.

Unnamed country becomes 10th to select C-390 airlifter

An unnamed country has become the tenth nation to choose the Embraer C-390 Millennium as its military airlifter. This selection highlights the growing global interest in the C-390, known for its versatility and performance. The Brazilian manufacturer continues to expand its presence in the military transport market, competing against established rivals like Lockheed Martin's C-130. Embraer's success with the C-390 is attributed to its cost-efficiency and modern capabilities.



KAI delivers first pair of Light Armed Helicopters

Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) has successfully delivered its first two Light Armed Helicopters (LAH) to the Republic of Korea Army, marking a significant milestone in the programme. The LAH, designed to replace the ageing Bell AH-1S Cobra fleet, offers enhanced capabilities for combat and reconnaissance missions. This delivery is part of a broader plan to supply 210 units by 2031, further strengthening the army's operational capabilities. The development highlights KAI's growing role in the global aerospace market and its commitment to advancing military aviation technology.



China celebrates Mao’s birthday with new combat jets

China has marked the 130th anniversary of Mao Zedong's birth by unveiling new combat aircraft, including the J-20 stealth fighter and YU-20 aerial refuelling tanker, during a recent air force event. The display underscores China's ongoing efforts to modernise its military capabilities and enhance its air power. These advancements are part of a broader strategy to assert regional dominance and counter perceived threats. The ceremony also highlighted the growing sophistication of China's indigenous aerospace industry.



Italy becomes latest partner nation to sign for more Eurofighters

Italy has committed to an additional tranche of Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft, enhancing its fleet with 20 more units as part of the Quadriga programme. This decision aligns with Italy's strategic goal to bolster its defence capabilities and modernise its air force. The Eurofighter consortium, which includes Leonardo, Airbus, and BAE Systems, will oversee the production and delivery of these advanced multi-role fighters. This move underscores Italy's continued investment in European defence collaboration and technological advancement.