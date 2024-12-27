Embraer has secured an order for two C-390 tactical transport jets from an unidentified buyer, representing the 10th country to select the type.

The Brazilian airframer said on 27 December that the deal includes a “comprehensive training and support package” as well as the supply of spare parts.

The governments of Brazil, Portugal, Hungary, South Korea, the Netherlands, Austria, the Czech Republic, Sweden and Slovakia have all selected the twinjet airlifter.

The type is currently in service with the air forces of Brazil, Hungary and Portugal, with the global fleet logging some 15,500 flight hours to date.

The latest deal signals ”growing global interest in this next-generation aircraft”, Embraer says.

Earlier this month, Slovakia signed a letter of intent to advance a three-unit C-390 order early next year.

The Brazilian air force is working with Embraer to develop a potential maritime patrol variant of the C-390, and in December the parties signed an agreement to explore the aircraft as an intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance platform.