Embraer will continue to explore the potential to develop a maritime patrol variant of the C-390 tactical transport.

At a defence show in Brasilia, the airframer signed an agreement with the Brazilian air force to deepen collaboration regarding the possible development of the C-390 as an intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) platform with a maritime focus.

In April, Embraer and the air force announced a pact to explore a maritime patrol version of the C-390.

“The studies to adapt the C-390 Millennium aircraft to ISR missions have evolved in a structured way, analysing the aircraft’s capability to evolve in order to meet the current and future needs of the Brazilian air force, especially in relation to maritime patrol,” says Marcelo Damasceno, commander of the Brazilian air force.

A rendering provided by Embraer shows the aircraft with a surveillance pod mounted under its chin, as well as an anti-ship missile under each wing.

The rendering suggests that anti-submarine warfare is not a focus, as there are no launch tubes for sonobuoys or a magnetic anomaly detector boom. The rendering also lacks torpedoes.