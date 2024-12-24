Italy has followed fellow Eurofighter partner nation Spain and placed a long-trailed follow-on order for up to 24 examples of the multirole jet.

Disclosed on 23 December, the order, placed via the NATO Eurofighter and Tornado Management Agency, will see the new fighters replace the Italian air force’s current Tranche 1 aircraft.

It follows Spain’s 20 December commitment for 25 aircraft under its Halcon II programme.

Giancarlo Mezzanatto, chief executive of Eurofighter, says: “Italy’s decision to purchase an additional 24 jets is, of course, fantastic news for our programme, further demonstrating the strength and importance that Eurofighter Typhoon brings to Europe.

“During this past seven days we have seen two of the four Eurofighter core nations sign new contract orders, with a clear desire to modernise their air forces and confirming the crucial role they attribute to our aircraft.”

Germany has already committed to acquire a further 38 Eurofighters, and plans to buy another 20, leaving the UK as the only partner nation without an outstanding order or requirement.

The new Italian Eurofighters will be equipped with advanced avionics, enhanced weapon systems capable of employing the MBDA Brimstone III and Meteor missiles, plus new sensors and improved connectivity.