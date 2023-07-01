Airbus has rolled out the sixth and final example of its BelugaXL high-capacity transport, designed to fly aerostructures between the airframer’s manufacturing facilities.

The BelugaXL – formally designated the A330-700L – is a heavily-modified A330, developed to replace the older A300-600ST Beluga fleet.

Airbus operated five Belugas and originally intended to build five BelugaXLs. But it later opted to extend production to six of the type.

All six aircraft are fitted with Rolls-Royce Trent 700 engines.

Airbus’s first BelugaXL conducted its maiden flight almost exactly five years ago, in July 2018.