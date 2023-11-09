BOC Aviation has appointed finance chief Steven Townend to helm the company, as long-time chief executive Robert Martin steps down at the end of the year.

The Singapore-headquartered lessor says Townend will be promoted to the role of managing director and CEO on 1 January, relinquishing his chief financial officer role on 31 December.

Both Townend and Martin are company veterans: Townend joined BOC Aviation 22 years ago, and had previously held the role of chief commercial officer, while Martin joined the lessor in 1998 as its managing director.

Replacing Townend as finance chief will be Wu Jianguang, who is currently the deputy chief financial officer at BOC Aviation.

Townend paid tribute to his predecessor, noting the “profound” influence Martin had to the leasing sector: “Robert has steered BOC Aviation for the last 25 of its 30-year history. His influence on both BOC Aviation and the aircraft leasing industry has been profound and our best wishes are with him for the future.”

BOC Aviation adds that Martin will remain as a non-executive director after stepping down.