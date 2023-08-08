Boeing has increased the fuselage length on the 777-8 passenger jet, bringing it into line with the freighter variant.

Revealed in the airframer’s latest specification data for the developmental widebody, the change sees the twinjet stretched by 1.1m (3ft 6in), from 69.8m to 70.9m. Passenger accommodation rises accordingly, growing by 11 seats in a two-class layout from 384 to 395.

At its launch in January 2022, the 777-8 Freighter’s fuselage was revealed to be longer than the passenger model on which it is based.

Boeing airport planning documents show the 777-8F’s provisional maximum take-off weight as 365,141kg (805,000lb). The airframer has yet to publish similar data for the -8 passenger model.

Powered by twin GE Aerospace GE9X engines, the 777-8 passenger jet is by some distance the least popular member of the new widebody family: Cirium fleets data records just eight firm orders for the type, all from Etihad Airways.

A further 11 aircraft are listed as subject to a letter of intent from Emirates Airline, Cirium suggests. When the carrier placed its order for 150 777Xs in 2014, the total included 35 777-8s alongside 115 777-9s.

Boeing lists Emirates as holding firm orders for 115 777Xs, although it does not break this down by variant.

With the development of the freighter prioritised the timeline for the passenger variant is unclear.

In its latest financial filing, for the period to 30 June, Boeing says it expects to deliver the first 777-9 in 2025, adding that it continues to work “towards Type Inspection Authorization (TIA) which will enable us to begin [Federal Aviation Administration] certification flight testing”.

Deliveries of the freighter are on track to begin in 2027, says the airframer. However, it does not indicate when the passenger variant might enter service.