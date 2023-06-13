Britten-Norman has confirmed previously disclosed plans to relocate manufacturing of its BN2 Islander from Romania to the UK, alongside increasing output of the iconic twin-engined type.

At present, aircraft are built by partner Romaero in Bucharest and then transported by road to the UK for completion.

Under Britten-Norman’s revised plans, manufacturing will shift to the airframer’s historic home at Bembridge on the Isle of Wight, off the south coast of England.

Britten-Norman will invest in new jigs and tooling to create two additional production lines at Bembridge. However, BN2s will still need to be shipped to its site at Solent Airport Daedalus on the UK mainland for completion and delivery.

It says the move will help support predicted demand for a zero-emission Islander that is being developed by Cranfield Aerospace Solutions, a company with which it is scheduled to merge later this year. Service entry for the hydrogen fuel cell-powered Islander is set for 2026.