Comac has kicked off a joint research meeting for its in-development C929 widebody, bringing together a large group of academics, scientists and engineers, as well as government officials, from across the country.

In a brief statement that was subsequently removed from its website, the airframer says the first meeting was held on 15 April. Comac chair He Dongfeng says the C929 is “of great significance” to improving the country’s “pedigree” of homegrown commercial aircraft programmes.

“Comac welcomes more partners to share the win-win opportunity of [the programme],” the statement adds.

At the meeting, six key themes were discussed: aerodynamics, aerostructures, composite structures, avionics, mechanical systems, and propulsion.

According to Comac, the meeting brought together more than 280 academics from 21 universities in China, along with experts from seven local aviation firms and 43 other state-owned firms.

Representatives from China’s ministries of science and technology, industry and information technology, as well as finance and civil aviation were also present.

Fresh off a publicity blitz for its C919 narrowbody and ARJ21 programmes, Comac is now turning its focus to developing the C929, which had long been plagued by delays.

Formerly a Sino-Russian project known as the CR929, the programme saw Russian airframer United Aircraft quietly drop out amid the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The C929, which has yet to secure firm commitments, is envisaged to compete against Airbus and Boeing widebodies, including the A330, A350 and 787. It will have around 280 seats and has a range of up to 6,480nm (12,000km), according to Comac.