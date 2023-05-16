Deutsche Aircraft has secured Private Wings as a launch customer for its D328eco, with the German operator signing a tentative agreement for the twin-turboprop.

Revealed at a ground-breaking ceremony at the manufacturer’s new Leipzig-Halle production site, the letter of intent will see charter and corporate shuttle provider Private Wings take five units of the new aircraft. No delivery schedule or order value were released, however.

Private Wings already operates 10 examples of the Dornier 328 – nine turboprops and a single jet – on which the D328eco is based.

Describing the new type as a “great addition” to its existing fleet, Private Wings chief executive Peter Gatz adds: “The D328eco is a natural step forward for Private Wings as we look to grow our business and fleet and seek the most operationally efficient yet sustainable solution to meet the needs of the market.”

The carrier has bases at Berlin Schoenefeld and Ingolstadt airports.

Powered by new Pratt & Whitney Canada PW127XT-S engines, the D328eco is a 2m (6ft 7in) stretch of the earlier Dornier 328, increasing capacity to up to 43 passengers – 10 more than the original. Service entry is targeted for the second half of 2026.