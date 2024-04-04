Another four Airbus A380s are to be scrapped for parts by Florida firm VAS Aero Services under a contract with German investment fund manager Dr Peters Group.

Owned by Satair, part of the Airbus group, VAS handled the dismantling of the very first A380 selected for teardown under a previous agreement with Dr Peters; another three have been consigned since 2020.

“Our history of turning to VAS Aero Services to manage the teardown of sophisticated aircraft such as the A380 made this an easy decision for us,” says Christian Mailly, managing director – head of aviation at Dr Peters Group.

“Their unique dismantlement capabilities and their worldwide aftermarket sales network offer unmatched value for organisations looking to remove aircraft from service.”

VAS will manage the teardown of three of the aircraft through its partnership with Tarmac Aerosave, based in Tarbes, France. This will allow the positioning of salvaged parts for A380 customers across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

A fourth A380 will be torn down at Asia Pacific Aircraft Storage facilities in Alice Springs, Australia.

Cirium fleets data shows 67 A380s in storage globally. No details of the latest aircraft selected for teardown have been disclosed.