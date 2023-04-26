Embraer delivered seven commercial aircraft – a pair of E175s and five E195-E2s – and eight business jets, six light and two large, in the first quarter of 2023.

The total was marginally higher than the same period last year when the Brazilian airframer shipped six E-Jets and eight business jets.

Firm order backlog at 31 March stood at $17.4 billion against $17.3 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2022.

In commercial aviation, the backlog comprises 85 E175s, seven E190-E2s and 189 E195-E2s.

In a minor adjustment, US regional carrier Republic Airways appears to have scrubbed three E175s from its orderbook, analysis of Embraer’s backlog data shows.