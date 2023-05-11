Rolls-Royce says large commercial engine flying hours are tracking towards its goal of up to 90% of pre-pandemic levels for the full year, on the back of strong performance during the first four months of 2023.

Disclosing the figures in a trading update released today, the UK propulsion specialist said powerplants covered by long-term service agreements reached 83% of 2019 flying hours during the period to end-April, putting them “on track for the 80% to 90% range for the full year”.

It had predicted engine flight hours would be in that range during a full-year results briefing in February.

Shop visits and deliveries of new engines were in line with expectations, it adds.

However, Rolls-Royce notes that supply chain disruption “remains a key operational challenge for us as original equipment and aftermarket services volumes increase, especially in civil aerospace”.

Chief executive Tufan Erginbilgic adds: “We are transforming Rolls-Royce into a high quality and competitive business with a strong balance sheet and growing profit, cash flows and returns.

“We are already benefitting from the actions we are taking as well as recovery and growth in our end markets.”