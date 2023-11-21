Lessor SMBC Aviation Capital has ordered 60 more Airbus A320neo family aircraft. 

The order, announced 21 November, takes SMBC’s firm orders for the aircraft family to 184 examples. 

A320neo_CFM_SMBC_V14

Source: SMBC Aviation Capital

SMBC Aviation Capital has ordered 60 more A320neo family aircraft.

Neither the Irish-based lessor nor Airbus disclosed the financial details of the deal. SMBC adds that the orders “ensures” it has a “delivery pipeline” through 2031, while Airbus says the commitments deepen both company’s “long-standing strategic partnership on the A320neo Family programme”. 

SMBC chief Peter Barrett says: “This transaction is further testament of sustained global demand for technologically advanced, fuel-efficient aircraft, and comes amidst the continuing strong recovery in air travel worldwide.” 

The lessor owns and manages a large fleet of A320neo family aircraft. As of end-June, it owned over 170 A320neo and A321neo jets, and managed 40 more aircraft. Customers include IndiGo, Spirit Airlines, Turkish Airlines, as well as Air Astana. 

Topics