Lessor SMBC Aviation Capital has ordered 60 more Airbus A320neo family aircraft.

The order, announced 21 November, takes SMBC’s firm orders for the aircraft family to 184 examples.

Neither the Irish-based lessor nor Airbus disclosed the financial details of the deal. SMBC adds that the orders “ensures” it has a “delivery pipeline” through 2031, while Airbus says the commitments deepen both company’s “long-standing strategic partnership on the A320neo Family programme”.

SMBC chief Peter Barrett says: “This transaction is further testament of sustained global demand for technologically advanced, fuel-efficient aircraft, and comes amidst the continuing strong recovery in air travel worldwide.”

The lessor owns and manages a large fleet of A320neo family aircraft. As of end-June, it owned over 170 A320neo and A321neo jets, and managed 40 more aircraft. Customers include IndiGo, Spirit Airlines, Turkish Airlines, as well as Air Astana.