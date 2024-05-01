UK-headquartered parts specialist AJW Group insists it has no immediate plans to tear down a recently acquired Boeing 787-9 in order to salvage its components.

AJW announced on 24 April that it had bought the nine-year-old Dreamliner (VP-BDA) from former owner Kalair, a Saudi Arabian VIP operator, leading to speculation that it would be parted out.

However, the company insists scrappage of the majority composite jet is not imminent: “We do not have plans to disassemble in the immediate future,” says AJW. The 787 “has been acquired for our investment portfolio”, it adds.

AJW is “evaluating options” for the widebody’s future, it adds.

The GE Aerospace GEnx-powered jet was delivered in 2015 and had remained in storage at Basel-Mulhouse-Freiburg airport prior to its transfer to Cotswold airport in the UK on 20 April.

AJW says the aircraft has been inducted into a Boeing continuing airworthiness management organisation storage programme with GC Aviation Maintenance at Cotswold airport.

AJW declines to disclose how much it paid for the aircraft.