UK-headquartered parts specialist AJW Group insists it has no immediate plans to tear down a recently acquired Boeing 787-9 in order to salvage its components.

AJW announced on 24 April that it had bought the nine-year-old Dreamliner (VP-BDA) from former owner Kalair, a Saudi Arabian VIP operator, leading to speculation that it would be parted out.

AJW 787-c-AJW Group

Source: AJW Group

Dreamliner is now in storage at Cotswold airport in the UK

However, the company insists scrappage of the majority composite jet is not imminent: “We do not have plans to disassemble in the immediate future,” says AJW. The 787 “has been acquired for our investment portfolio”, it adds.

AJW is “evaluating options” for the widebody’s future, it adds.

The GE Aerospace GEnx-powered jet was delivered in 2015 and had remained in storage at Basel-Mulhouse-Freiburg airport prior to its transfer to Cotswold airport in the UK on 20 April.

AJW says the aircraft has been inducted into a Boeing continuing airworthiness management organisation storage programme with GC Aviation Maintenance at Cotswold airport.

AJW declines to disclose how much it paid for the aircraft.

Dominic Perry is deputy editor of Flight International but also contributes extensively to flightglobal.com. Although specialising in the coverage of the helicopter industry, he has written on most topics in aerospace – be they commercial, defence or business aviation. In addition, there has been an increasing focus on the decarbonisation of the industry and zero-emission flight initiatives.View full Profile

More from Dominic Perry

Topics