Singapore’s Changi airport will reopen its central runway (02C/20C) next month for operations amid ongoing airport expansion works.

The airport’s second runway will reopen on 1 December, a move that will see the concurrent closure of runway 02R/20L, says operator Changi Airport Group. Changi closed off the centre runway in December 2020 for infrastructure works.

Work on the Terminal 5 project is set to resume in 2024, with the mega-terminal, capable of handling up to 50 million passengers annually, ready by the mid-2030s.

Plans to construct Terminal 5 were first announced in 2013 amid a boom in travel demand, with planning beginning a year later. The Covid-19 pandemic put pause to the construction and prompted a review of the project.