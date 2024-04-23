Uncertainty surrounds the future of a Boeing 787-9 that has arrived for storage in the UK having sat for almost a decade at Basel-Mulhouse-Freiburg airport following its delivery.

Flight tracking data shows the GE Aerospace GEnx-powered Dreamliner landed at Cotswold airport in southwest England on 20 April having made a 1h 43min flight from the European site; sources indicate the widebody was piloted by a Boeing crew.

Currently bearing the Cayman Islands registration VP-BDA, the 787-9 was delivered new from Boeing in 2015 to Saudi Arabian VIP operator Kalair, Cirium fleets data shows.

However, the widebody has not moved from Basel since the ferry flight from Seattle, multiple tracking sites indicate.

Sources say the 787 will shortly be placed into storage for six months with Cotswold airport-based GC Aviation Maintenance (GCAM) while a new owner is sought for the jet.

Although it had been destined for VIP operations, no seating was ever installed and the 787’s fuselage remains empty, although somewhat curiously, it is apparently carpeted.

Given the jet’s long period of inactivity and low overall flight time – thought to be as little as 20h – there is hope that a buyer can be found who wants to return it to service. However, FlightGlobal understands that if there are no takers, the composite aircraft may end up being parted out.

Cotswold airport is also home to aircraft teardown specialist Air Salvage International.

Irish firm EirTrade Aviation last year began teardown work on a pair of fromer Norwegian-operated 787-8s, the first of the composite type to be retired from commercial service.