Advanced propulsion system developer has detailed an agreement with California-based Flyshare – which intends to operate under the name Air Cahana – covering the supply of 250 of its ZA2000 hydrogen fuel cell powertrains.

Air Cahana intends to launch zero-emission regional air services in California and the US West Coast as a Part 135 operator flying non-scheduled services.

It will initially operate aircraft powered by sustainable aviation fuel before switching to turboprops converted to use ZeroAvia’s fuel cell system which it hopes to certify around 2027.

Air Cahana’s website contains few details on when it might launch operations or its proposed fleet. The only aircraft pictured is a stock image of a Pilatus PC-12 single-engined turboprop.

Last July, Flyshare emerged as a potential customer for the hybrid-electric vertical take-off and landing Atea aircraft being developed by Ascendance Flight Technologies.

ZeroAvia will in the coming years test the ZA2000 powertrain aboard a modified De Havilland Canada Dash 8-400 supplied by Alaska Airlines.

Currently, flight testing of the lower-power ZA600 system aboard a converted Dorner 228 is proceeding in the UK; certification is targeted for 2025.