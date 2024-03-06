The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has requested the country’s airlines to “proactively plan” to boost operational resilience – including drafting back-up plans – following a spate of challenges that has led to fleet ”fluctuations”.

Citing two recent examples, the authority says that it is focused on “reviewing relevant plans and policies” to minimise the impact on travellers.

Issues with Pratt & Whitney PW1100G engines have impacted the operations of two major carriers – Vietnam Airlines and Vietjet – with both forced to take an unspecified number of Airbus A320neo-family aircraft out of service for inspections.

To avoid disruption to passengers, the authority requests that airlines add supplementary capacity, including taking additional jets on wet lease.

The CAAV also notes that Bamboo Airways’ restructuring amid financial difficulties has led to it grounding its fleet of three Embraer 190s, a move aimed at saving costs.

The airline had deployed the type on flights from Ho Chi Minh city and Hanoi to the southern island of Con Dao. Due to infrastructure limitations, Con Dao airport is unable to handle larger narrowbodies like the Boeing 737 or A320.

As only Bamboo serves the route, the suspension of E190 flights means Con Dao has lost direct connections to Hanoi. The CAAV has directed other Vietnamese operators to “review…and research” plans to restore air links to the island with appropriate aircraft.

The authority has also called on Vietnamese operators to make public alternative travel options should cancellations or delays occur, “so that passengers have information to arrange appropriate travel itineraries”.