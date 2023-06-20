Air Algerie has finalised with Boeing an order for eight 737 Max 9s and signalled its intention to acquire two 737 Boeing Converted Freighters, with the new Boeing jets scheduled to be delivered starting in 2027.

Announced by the airline and Boeing during the Paris air show on 20 June, the deal comes one month after the Algiers-based carrier said it reached an agreement to purchase the eight new Boeing narrowbodies.

But Air Algerie had not previously mentioned an intention to expand its fleet with Boeing freighters. The 737BCF agreement disclosed on 20 June is a memorandum of understanding.

Air Algerie chief executive Yacine Benslimane says the order builds on a partnership between the airline and Boeing that extends to the 1970s.

The carrier intends to use the new jets to expand its share of the African air travel market, he adds.

Boeing Commercial Airplanes chief executive Stan Deal says Air Algerie already operates “one of the largest [737] fleets that serve Africa today”.

The airline has 29 737NGs (including -600s, -700s and -800s), eight Airbus A330s and 13 ATR turboprops in service, according to Cirium fleets data.

On 1 June, the airline said it had ordered five Airbus A330-900s and a pair of A350-1000s as part of its fleet modernisation plan.

Asked if Air Algerie has interest also in acquiring Boeing widebodies, Benslimane says “all options are on the table”.