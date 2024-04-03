Electric aircraft developer Archer Aviation recently disclosed the departure of its chief legal officer and a significant transition involving another long-time C-suite executive.

The California Bay Area start-up said in a 29 March filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission that chief legal officer Andy Missan stepped down on 28 March, and will instead serve as a senior advisor to chief executive Adam Goldstein for a one-year period.

Missan has worked as the company’s lead counsel since August 2021. “As a result of this transition, Mr. Missan will no longer serve as an executive officer of the company,” Archer says.

Deputy general counsel Eric Lentell has assumed the role of general counsel, leading the company’s legal function.

Archer says it entered a transition agreement with Missan in February, which releases the company from future claims and includes a compensation and benefits package.

“Mr Missan is entitled to receive certain monthly cash compensation and continued vesting for so long as he continues to act as an advisor to the company,” Archer says.

Additionally, Tom Muniz, formerly the company’s chief operating officer, is now working as its chief technology officer, continuing to report directly to Goldstein. The transition was effective 25 March.

Muniz joined Archer in December 2019 as vice-president of engineering, advancing into the COO role in March 2021, according to his LinkedIn page.

Mountain View, California-headquartered Archer is pushing for 2025 certification of its piloted, four-passenger Midnight aircraft, which is being positioned for potential air taxi missions around the world. It is competing most directly with fellow California start-up Joby Aviation.