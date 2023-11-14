Boeing’s 737 delivery pace remained slow in October though the aircraft manufacturer landed a major 737 sale in the period and continued building its backlog of 787 orders.

Boeing revealed its October order and delivery figures on 14 November but has since built on the numbers, having in recent days disclosed several massive commercial aircraft orders at the Dubai air show, which runs through 17 November.

Boeing delivered only 34 aircraft in October, fewer than in most other months this year and reflecting the slow pace at which the company is getting 737s into customers’ hands.

Boeing handed over to customers only 19 737s last month, including one 737NG-based P-8 military surveillance jet and 18 737 Max.

The company’s 737 delivery pace slowed around August after Boeing disclosed needing to inspect thousands of potentially defective drill holes in the bulkheads of hundreds of undelivered jets. The issue prompted Boeing to revise its 2023 delivery forecast to 375-400 737s, down from 400-450.

Despite the 737 slowdown, Boeing delivered 15 widebody jets in October, more than in any month this year. Those included three 767-300 Freighters delivered to FedEx and three 767-based KC-46 military fuel tankers delivered by Boeing’s commercial division to its defence business, which will ultimately send the jets to military customers.

Also in October, Boeing delivered two 777Fs to FedEx and one to Silk Way West Airlines, and six 787s to customers including Etihad Airways, Gulf Air, Korean Air, Saudia, Singapore Airlines and Turkish Airlines.

In 2023 through October, Boeing has delivered 405 aircraft and taken net new orders (orders minus cancellations) for 841 aircraft. It ended October with 5,239 jets in its backlog, including 4,091 737s, 98 767s, 373 777s and 677 787s.

Those figures have bumped higher in recent days thanks to deals announced at the Dubai air show. Those include orders from Ethiopian Airlines for 11 787s and 20 737 Max, from Emirates Airline for 90 777X, from Flydubai for 30 787s, from Royal Air Maroc for two 787s, from Royal Jordanian for six 787s and from Turkey’s SunExpress for 45 737 Max.