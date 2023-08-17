Boeing has now moved an MD-90 to the site in Palmdale, California where it plans to modify the former passenger jet into NASA’s X-66A truss-braced-wing demonstrator aircraft.

The US manufacturer on 15 August flew the MD-90 from Victorville, California, where it had been stored and painted, to nearby Palmdale, a distance of only about 35nm (64km), Boeing says on 17 August.

Boeing is now gearing up to begin the process of equipping the airframe with truss-braced wings.

“Modification will begin soon, and ground and flight testing is expected to begin in 2028,” Boeing says of the MD-90 work.

The company is modifying the aircraft into a demonstrator NASA calls X-66A as part of the agency’s Sustainable Flight Demonstrator programme, and effort to study efficiency improvement technologies.

Boeing plans to replace the MD-90’s low, swept wings with longer wings mounted atop its fuselage and supported by trusses – a configuration it calls the Transonic Truss-Braced Wing (TTBW).

The longer wings, which require support from trusses, will generate less drag than typical airliner wings, potentially allowing a truss-braced-wing airliner to get by with 10% less fuel, according to NASA.

“This marks an important step in the Sustainable Flight Demonstrator project, advances Boeing’s commitment to sustainability and brings us closer to testing and validating the TTBW design,” says Boeing chief technology officer Todd Citron.

Boeing predecessor company McDonnell Douglas delivered the MD-90 (registration N931TB) new in 1995 to China Northern Airlines, which sold it to Delta in 2011, Cirium data shows. Delta sold it to Boeing in 2020.

NASA and its partners plan to use the X-66A to evaluate the efficiency gains that truss-braced wings can deliver, building on previously completed wind-tunnel tests, performed also with Boeing.

The agency and partners intend also to use the X-66A to evaluate other fuel-efficiency boosting technologies. Those include engines with hotter-burning cores and an open-rotor turbofan being developed by CFM International under its Revolutionary Innovation for Sustainable Engines programme. CFM has said its open-rotor design could require 20% less fuel than comparable current turbofans.

NASA has estimated that truss-braced wings, engine advancements and other technologies could, combined, reduce a narrowbody aircraft’s fuel burn by 30%. It hopes aircraft manufacturers will incorporate such technologies into their next narrowbody jets, helping the industry slash carbon output. Boeing and Airbus are widely expected to bring new narrowbodies to market in the 2030s.

The US company is using two MD-90s for its X-66A project but intends to actually modify one (the jet that arrived in Palmdale on 15 August) into the X-66A demonstrator.

Earlier this summer, Boeing had ferried the other MD-90 to Palmdale. The company does not specify that aircraft’s registration number but Cirium shows that a Boeing-owned MD-90 with registration N930TB is also in Palmdale.

Boeing has for decades studied truss-braced wings. The trusses provide support to allow for longer wings, and longer wings tend to generate less drag, meaning improved efficiency. Longer wings also present challenges, including a tendency to develop the dangerous condition of rapid vibrations and oscillations called flutter.

Several years ago, Boeing and NASA had thought a truss-braced-wing aircraft would fly at a speed of about M0.745 – slower than today’s narrowbody jets, which fly at M0.78 to M0.82, according to NASA.

But Boeing and NASA then bumped up the concept’s expected speed to M0.8. That change, disclosed by Boeing in 2019, followed completion of wind-tunnel tests and responded to the “desire by airlines, passengers and air traffic control” for more speed.

With the change, the partners started calling the design a “Transonic Truss-Braced Wing”. That is because, when flying at roughly M0.8, some air can accelerate around an aircraft’s airfoils to speeds meeting or exceeding M1, Boeing says. The transonic range is typically considered to be between roughly M.08 and M1.2, NASA says.

“The flow can be very complex with local shock waves in areas where the local flow [over a wing] can accelerate to supersonic speeds even as the aircraft itself is not supersonic,” the agency adds.