Boeing last month landed new orders for 17 787 widebodies as demand for the long-haul jets continued to rebound.

But the company also logged additional order cancellations in April and delivered fewer new aircraft amid a fresh 737 Max quality problem, Boeing reported on 9 May.

The manufacturer declines to name the customer or customers behind the orders for the 787s but says the deals include two 787-8s and 15 787-9s.

The widebody programme has enjoyed recent momentum, with Eva Air and Lufthansa ordering 787s in March and United Airlines handing Boeing a deal for 90 of the jets in December last year.

Boeing in April also secured orders for a single 777 Freighter from an unidentified customer, and for 16 737 Max, bringing its total new orders in April to 34, down from 60 in March.

Of the 16 737 Max deals, Singapore lessor BOC Aviation ordered three and Luxembourg carrier Luxair ordered two. Boeing declines to name the customer or customers behind the remainder.

Also last month, customers axed orders for 21 737 Max aircraft, including 18 cancelled by unnamed customers and three scrubbed by Dominican Republic start-up airline Arajet.

Boeing says the Arajet cancellations are for the same three aircraft that BOC ordered last month which the carrier will now lease.

Boeing’s deliveries slipped in April to 26 jets, down from 64 in March. The decline comes after Boeing halted delivery of some 737 Max 8s, Max 8-200s and 737NG-based P-8 military surveillance jets due to problems with aft-fuselage clips; deliveries of 737 Max 9s are continuing.

The April shipments included 18 737s – down from 53 in March – one 767, one 777 and six 787s.

Additionally in April, Boeing added to its backlog net orders for 25 aircraft – deals previously assigned to an accounting bucket reserved for deals the company suspects will not close.

It closed April with 4,567 aircraft in its backlog, up from 4,555 one month earlier, including 3,587 737s, 119 767s, 328 777 and 533 787s.