Boeing has withdrawn a request with the Federal Aviation Administration for a temporary exemption from some certification rules for its 737 Max 7, bringing more uncertainty to the type’s certification timeline.

The company requested the exemption last year due to an risk involving potential overheating caused by an engine anti-ice system.

“We have informed the FAA that we are withdrawing our request for a time-limited exemption relating to the engine inlet deicing system on the 737-7,” Boeing says on 29 January. “While we are confident that the proposed time-limited exemption for that system follows established FAA processes to ensure safe operation, we will instead incorporate an engineering solution that will be completed during the certification process.”

The exemption, if approved by the FAA, would have allowed the agency to certificate the jet despite it not initially meeting all FAA airworthiness standards. The request faced increasing opposition from unions and some lawmakers in recent weeks after the in-flight depressurisation of an Alaska Airlines 737 Max 9 on 5 January.

Boeing had hoped to have the 737 Max 7 certificated by regulators this year. It has not yet disclosed a new timeline.

“As always, the FAA will determine the timing of certification and we will follow their lead every step of the way. We’re committed to being transparent, listening to all our stakeholders and taking action to strengthen safety and quality at Boeing,” says the company.

Boeing had sought the exemption through May 2026, during which time it intended to design a fix that would be incorporated into the fleet.

The problem also affects the two in-service 737 Max variants – the Max 8 and 9. The FAA addressed the problem in those variants with an airworthiness directive last year that prohibits some operations and specifies when pilots are to use the anti-ice system.