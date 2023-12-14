Boeing’s chief sustainability officer Chris Raymond will succeed Stephanie Pope as chief executive of Boeing Global Services, effective on 1 January 2024.

Also on that date, the company’s vice-president of global sustainability policy and partnerships Brian Moran will step into the chief sustainability officer role, Boeing said in disclosing the staff changes on 14 December.

The news comes three days after Boeing said Pope will leave her job as Global Services CEO to become the company’s chief operating officer, a new position, on 1 January. Boeing had not until now named Pope’s successor.

A longtime Boeing executive, Raymond steps into a huge role, leading a global aftermarket business that generated $17.6 billion in revenue last year. He will report to Pope.

“Chris brings more than 30 years of Boeing expertise in nearly every aspect of our operations, and has strong employee, customer and supplier connections across our commercial and government markets,” Pope says. “I’m confident he will continue the strong operational performance with our services team and remain focused on delivering on our customer commitments.”

Before becoming chief sustainability officer in October 2020, Raymond was Boeing’s vice-president of sustainability, strategy and corporate development, and assisted with Boeing’s response to the 737 Max disaster. Before that, he led the company’s autonomous systems division within Boeing Defense, Space & Security (BDS).

Incoming chief sustainability officer Moran will be based in Amsterdam and report to both Boeing CEO David Calhoun and to the Boeing board of directors’ governance and public policy committee.

“Moran will be responsible for advancing Boeing’s sustainability efforts, focused on aerospace sustainability priorities, stakeholder-oriented reporting, industry-wide partnerships and company performance to achieve key sustainability goals,” Boeing says.

Calhoun says Moran “has wide-ranging expertise within nearly every aspect of our operations and businesses, including a deep understanding of and commitment to our partners and stakeholders around the globe,”

Moran has been in his current role of vice-president of global sustainability policy and partnerships since February 2021, according to his LinkedIn profile. Previously, he held roles at Boeing including vice-president of global brand, vice-president of government affairs in Europe, director of Boeing International in Northern Europe and chief of staff to the CEO of BDS.