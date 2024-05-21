The Federal Aviation Administration has certificated a variant of Textron Aviation’s SkyCourier turboprop that can carry a mix of passengers and freight, positioning the aircraft manufacturer to begin delivering the “combi” SkyCouriers.

The agency has approved “a new combi interior conversion option for the passenger variant” of the SkyCourier, Textron Aviation said on 20 May.

The conversion allows the aircraft – which can carry up to 19 passengers in its standard passenger configuration – to carry a mix of nine passengers plus cargo.

“Deliveries of Cessna SkyCourier passenger units with the combi option included are slated to begin later this year,” says Wichita-based Textron Aviation.

The FAA certificated the twin Pratt & Whitney PT6A-powered SkyCourier in 2022, though only in either all-passenger or all-cargo configurations.

Textron Aviation has pitched the all-passenger variant as corporate transport aircraft suited for industries such as the oil and gas sector. The freighter variant, with a 2,722kg (6,000lb) maximum payload and 25cbm (884cb ft) of cargo volume, has proved popular among air shippers. FedEx, for instance, owns 16 SkyCouriers and has another 31 on order, according to Cirium fleets data.

“This additional option for the aircraft builds on the available gravel kit to pave the way for further use in global markets by a variety of customers, including government agencies, law enforcement and militaries, corporations and humanitarian organisations,” Textron Aviation says.

The high-winged SkyCourier has a maximum speed of 210kt (389km/h) and range of 940nm (1,741km).