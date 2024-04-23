Gulfstream has now started delivering of its newly certificated G700 ultra-long-range business jet, having handed two of the 19-passenger jets to customers.

The Savannah-based aircraft manufacturer revealed the milestone on 23 April, a bit more than three weeks after achieving the G700’s certification from the Federal Aviation Administration.

“The first two G700 aircraft have been delivered and are now in service with Gulfstream customers,” Gulfstream says.

It does not identify which customers received the aircraft.

In 2019, however, when it launched G700 development, Gulfstream said the type’s launch customer would be Qatar Airways, which planned to operate the type under its Qatar Executive arm.

The FAA certificated the 7,750nm (14,353km)-range G700 on 29 March.

Powered by twin Rolls-Royce Pearl 700 turbofans, G700s can fly at speeds up to Mach 0.935 and at 51,000ft of altitude.

Gulfstream is still working to achieve certification of the G700’s sister ship, the 8,000nm-range G800.