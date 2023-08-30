Norweigian electric seaplane developer Elfly Group has secured an $8 million grant from the government of Norway to continue developing a prototype of its conceptual aircraft, Noemi.

Elfly said on 30 August that the funding – provided by Enova SF, Norway’s Ministry of Climate and Environment – would eventually further the Norwegian government’s goal of entirely eliminating CO2 emissions from domestic flights by 2040.

The financial boost to Elfly’s development programme complements private funding from early investors – including from founding chief executive Eric Lithun – and backing from Norway’s Innovation Research Foundation, allowing the company to “progress key milestones at its Jarlsberg, Norway facility”, it says.

Lithun says that the grant is a sign of Norway’s government “recognising our business case and aligning with our programme as a viable solution”.

With Noemi (standing for “no emissions”), Elfly is developing a nine-to-13-seat amphibious aircraft powered by lithium batteries and two electric motors with up to 1MW combined output.

The eventual production aircraft will cruise at 135kt (250km/h) and have range of 108nm (200km), optimised for short trips between Norway’s fjords, lakes and coastal cities.

In June, the start-up selected US firm Electric Power Systems to provide the aircraft’s batteries, and will next identify an engine supplier.

Eflly intends to fly its Noemi prototype in 2025 and produce and operate up to 15 seaplanes in Norway by the end of this decade.