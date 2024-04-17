Greek carrier Aegean Airlines is to take four Airbus A321neos configured for extended-range operations as it targets markets in Africa, Asia and the Middle East.

Aegean plans to take delivery of the four specially configured A321neos in 2026 and 2017. These will feature additional fuel tanks, enabling them to operate flight sectors up to 7.5h, and upgraded interiors.

The jets will carry 180 seats – 40 fewer than Aegean’s standard A321neos – and will include lie-flat business-class seats.

Aegean chief executive Dimitris Gerogiannis says: “We believe in the great opportunity for Aegean and for our country that lies in developing markets beyond the EU, either in the Gulf area, Africa or in regions of Asia which could be served with a special extended-range version of the A321neo, given our location in the southeast edge of Europe.

The Greek carrier cites opportunity to use the jets on some of its existing routes, such as those to Dubai, Jeddah and Riyadh in the Gulf, and potentially to new destinations like Bahrain, Doha, Lagos, Nairobi, Delhi, Mumbai and Almaty.

”We further recognise the necessity of a cabin with a significantly higher comfort and experience features to effectively represent Aegean’s service values, for our passengers in these markets,” says Gerogiannis. ”It’s one more big step towards growing our reach and capabilities.”

Aegean late last year exercised three A321neo options and converted five on-order A320neos to the larger A321neo. The airline, which already operates 28 A320neo-family jets, now holds commitment to acquire 50 Airbus narrowbodies – 29 of which are to be A321neos, including the four extended-range variants.

The Greek carrier, which operates Airbus single-aisle jets and ATR turboprops through its Olympic Air unit, plans to detail the onboard product of its longer-range A321neos at a media event in the second quarter.