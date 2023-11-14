Air Arabia has picked CFM International Leap-1A engines to power its 120 on-order Airbus A320neos.

The deal was signed during the Dubai air show today and also includes a multi-year services agreement and spare engines.

It covers Air Arabia’s order for 73 A320neo, 27 A321neo and 20 A321XLR aircraft, which are scheduled for delivery from 2025. The low-cost carrier already operates the manufacturer’s CFM56 powerplant on its Airbus A320 narrowbodies, plus the Leap-1A on a handful of leased A321LRs.

Air Arabia group chief executive Adel Ali says: “This engine order marks a significant milestone in Air Arabia’s journey of growth and advancement. The efficiency and performance of the CFM engine will play a crucial role in supporting our fleet expansion strategy, which includes most efficient fuel consumption and minimising the environmental footprint.”