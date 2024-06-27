Air India is to increase capacity on the Delhi-London Heathrow route by deploying its new Airbus A350-900s on the sector from September.

The airline operates a mix of Boeing 777-300ERs and 787-8s on the route.

But from 1 September, it states, 14 of its 17 weekly flights will be operated with the A350s.

Air India says an additional 336 seats weekly will become available on the Delhi-Heathrow route through the twice-daily A350 operation.

“This route will mark the long-haul international debut of Air India’s flagship product,” it adds, pointing out that it will continue to use 777-300ERs on the sector which have received an upgraded cabin interior.

Air India A350 livery-c-Air India

Source: Air India

Air India will operate A350-900s to Heathrow from 1 September

Air India took delivery of its first A350 at the end of last year.

The airline originally ordered 34 A350-1000s and agreed to take six -900s which had previously been allocated to Russian flag-carrier Aeroflot.

But it subsequently rejigged the order, splitting it equally between the two A350 variants.

Topics