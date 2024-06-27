Air India is to increase capacity on the Delhi-London Heathrow route by deploying its new Airbus A350-900s on the sector from September.

The airline operates a mix of Boeing 777-300ERs and 787-8s on the route.

But from 1 September, it states, 14 of its 17 weekly flights will be operated with the A350s.

Air India says an additional 336 seats weekly will become available on the Delhi-Heathrow route through the twice-daily A350 operation.

“This route will mark the long-haul international debut of Air India’s flagship product,” it adds, pointing out that it will continue to use 777-300ERs on the sector which have received an upgraded cabin interior.

Air India took delivery of its first A350 at the end of last year.

The airline originally ordered 34 A350-1000s and agreed to take six -900s which had previously been allocated to Russian flag-carrier Aeroflot.

But it subsequently rejigged the order, splitting it equally between the two A350 variants.