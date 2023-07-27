Both of Air Niugini’s Boeing 767-300s are back in service, following a grounding related to unscheduled engine maintenance.

The two jets were grounded last month, says Papua New Guinea’s flag carrier.

One aircraft, P2-PXY, needed its engine cowling replaced. The other, P2-PXW, required an entire engine change.

“The change of an engine is a major undertaking and testing was thorough before the aircraft was released back into service,” says the carrier.

The engine change work was conducted in Brisbane.

Cirium fleets data indicates that -PXW, the aircraft that required the engine change, iis 31.8 years old. It is powered by Pratt & Whitney PW4000 engines.

The other 767, -PXY, is powered by GE Aerospace CF6 engines and is 23.8 years old.

The two 767s connect the carrier’s Port Moresby base to destinations such as Brisbane, Hong Kong, Palau, and Singapore.

Icelandair is listed as the manager for both jets. The rest of the carrier’s fleet comprises four Fokker 70s, five Fokker 100s, and one 737-800. The carrier is also listed as operating a single Dassault Falcon 900 business jet.

In June, Air Niugini ordered a pair of 787-8s. Announcing the order, Boeing did not give a timeline for deliveries.