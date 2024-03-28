Asia-Pacific airlines have beefed up their route networks amid robust travel demand, with AirAsia, Jetstar Asia, Korean Air, and Tigerair Taiwan launching new routes.

Low-cost carrier AirAsia Malaysia plans to resume its service between Kuala Lumpur and Vientiane in Laos from 2 July, which it claims will make it the only carrier to offer direct services to all 10 countries in the ASEAN – Association of Southeast Asian Nations – grouping. The airline will operate the service twice weekly.

“We have not only made travel accessible for millions in ASEAN but also contributed significantly to the economies of these nations,” says AirAsia Aviation Group chief executive Bo Lingam.

“As an ASEAN airline, we will continue to champion its integration through the continued support of the ASEAN open skies policy to increase regional and domestic connectivity and enhance ASEAN trade opportunities through the liberalisation of air travel under the single, unified air transport market.”

Another AirAsia unit, Thai AirAsia, has taken advantage of visa-free travel between China and Thailand with a new daily Bangkok Don Mueang-Beijing service, it’s 12th destination in China.

The carrier adds that for the first two months of 2024 it has enjoyed 93% load factors on its China network.

AirAsia’s long-haul, low-cost affiliate, AirAsia X, has signed a memorandum of understanding with Kazakhstan Tourism to collaborate on partnerships that promote tourism between Malaysia and the central Asian nation. The MOU follows the airline’s launch of a four-times-weekly service between Kuala Lumpur and Almaty.

From 31 March, Indian full-service carrier Vistara will upgauge its daily Delhi-Bali service to the Boeing 787-9 from the Airbus A321LR, owing to strong demand on the route.

“This strategic decision to increase capacity underscores Vistara’s commitment to optimising operations in response to the remarkable performance of the Delhi-Bali route and the constant surge in demand for direct connectivity between India and Indonesia,” says Vistara chief commercial officer Deepak Rajawat.

Korean Air has also announced an expansion of services for the summer of 2024. April will see the carrier launch three routes from Seoul Incheon: Zurich, Zhanggjiajie, and Zhengzhou. It will also resume its Busan-Bangkok service from 25 April.

In addition, Korean is increasing frequencies to Bali, Bangkok, Budapest, Dallas, and Manila.

Two other carriers launching new routes are Singapore’s Jetstar Asia and Taiwan’s Tigerair Taiwan.

From 25 June, Jetstar Asia will operate a twice-weekly service between Singapore and the western Australian city of Broome.

From 2 April, Tigerair Taiwan will launch a new direct service between Taipei Taoyuan and the Japanese city of Fukushima – its 19th destination in Japan.