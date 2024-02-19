AirAsia is looking to boost connectivity between Singapore and India, with passengers transiting at its hubs in Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok.

At a media briefing in Singapore, the carrier launched is ‘fly-thru’ service for passengers travelling between the two countries, taking advantage of the AirAsia’s growing network on the subcontinent.

AirAsia’s Singapore country manager V. Loganathan observes that AirAsia is the biggest non-Singapore carrier operating at Changi airport, with a flight every 2h to KL, and every 3-4h to Bangkok.

Meanwhile, the low-cost carrier has greatly expanded its India network, particularly during the period when China was largely closed to international air travel during the coronavirus pandemic.

From KL and Bangkok AirAsia serves 15 cities, including major destinations such as Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and New Delhi.

Given the performance capabilities of AirAsia’s Airbus fleet, Logan says that flights through KL tend to focus on southern Indian cities, while flights through Bangkok Don Mueang tend to focus on northern Indian cities.

The frequencies from Singapore to both Southeast Asian cities means that passengers can usually get on their connecting flight in 2h.

Loganathan says that the connection is pitched to passengers who are price sensitive, but not time sensitive.

“Singapore and India share a robust and multifaceted relationship that extends across tourism, economic, political, and cultural dimensions,” says Loganathan.

“Positioned as India’s eighth largest trade partner, Singapore serves as a pivotal gateway for Indian businesses seeking expansion into Southeast Asia, while India offers Singapore with abundant opportunities in technology and innovation.”